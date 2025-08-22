- By Shibra Arshad
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bengaluru News: The Karnataka administration is planning to integrate the Hebbal flyover into the Tumakuru Road loop in order to decrease the traffic bottleneck to ease vehicular movement.
Currently, drivers travelling from Tumakuru Road on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Mehkri Circle have to use the Esteem Mall service road. However, officials say that merging it with the new Hebbal flyover loop will reduce congestion on the main road, particularly for those coming from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The new loop, part of the Hebbal Flyover project, will connect traffic from Nagavara and KR Puram directly to Mehkri Circle, benefiting airport-bound traffic and industrial commuters.
By segregating airport traffic from other vehicles, it's expected to significantly decongest the flyover and surrounding areas.
Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Monday said that work to connect Hebbal Flyover with the Tumakuru Road loop will be completed by November this year.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Police Crack Down On App-Based Cabs Over Fare Shoot-Up Amid Transport Crisis
According to a report by the Times of India, quoting experts, the 80-crore project to build a ramp to connect Hebbal Flyover with Tumakuru Ring Road will reduce traffic congestion by 30 per cent, redirecting the Mehkri Circle-bound traffic coming from Nagawara.
The real problem lies in the narrow roads near Mehkri Circle, and the problem will persist until the civic body, BBMP, widens the road near Mehkri Circle.
Hebbal Junction has seen numerous plans over the past decade, with most being scrapped or altered midway.
- The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) proposed building multiple ramps and an underpass with a completion deadline of 2 years. However, this plan was dropped to build a steel flyover to Esteem Mall, which was later cancelled in 2017.
- After the steel flyover plan was scrapped, the BDA attempted to revive the original ramp plan. Unfortunately, work halted in 2019 due to Metro officials' concerns about potential clashes with the Orange Line.
- The project was revived in 2022 with a revised design, focusing on connecting the ramp to the Tumakuru Road loop. Although the original plan was changed, the new design aims to reduce congestion at the Hebbal junction.
ALSO READ: Yamuna Authority Land Allotment: YEIDA Allocates Residential Plots To 331 Farmers Through Draw Process; Details
- The first phase, Hebbal Flyover, of the additional ramp opened recently, and the second phase, which involves extending the ramp to intersect with the Tumakuru Road loop, is expected to be completed by November this year.