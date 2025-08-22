Bengaluru News: The Karnataka administration is planning to integrate the Hebbal flyover into the Tumakuru Road loop in order to decrease the traffic bottleneck to ease vehicular movement. Currently, drivers travelling from Tumakuru Road on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Mehkri Circle have to use the Esteem Mall service road. However, officials say that merging it with the new Hebbal flyover loop will reduce congestion on the main road, particularly for those coming from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The new loop, part of the Hebbal Flyover project, will connect traffic from Nagavara and KR Puram directly to Mehkri Circle, benefiting airport-bound traffic and industrial commuters. By segregating airport traffic from other vehicles, it's expected to significantly decongest the flyover and surrounding areas. Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Monday said that work to connect Hebbal Flyover with the Tumakuru Road loop will be completed by November this year. According to a report by the Times of India, quoting experts, the 80-crore project to build a ramp to connect Hebbal Flyover with Tumakuru Ring Road will reduce traffic congestion by 30 per cent, redirecting the Mehkri Circle-bound traffic coming from Nagawara.