Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Bengaluru City Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Ganesh idol immersions at Halasuru Lake Kalyani. The arrangements will be in place from August 27 to 31, when more than 30,000 idols are expected to be immersed. To handle the heavy rush, restrictions and diversions will be enforced every day between 2:00 PM and 4:00 AM.

Kensington Road will become one-way between the Kensington-Murphy Road Junction and MEG–Halasuru Lake stretch. Movement will be allowed only from MEG towards Kensington-Murphy Road. Similarly, traffic flow on Annaswamy Modaliyar Road will be altered in the direction leading to Halasuru Lake.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Alternative Routes

Vehicles approaching from Kensington Road via MEG must take a right at Gurudwara Junction and continue through Gangadhara Chetty Road, Dickenson Road, St John’s Road, Sri Circle, Lavanya Theatre Junction, Naga Junction, Promenade Road, and Wheelers Road before reaching Halasuru Lake.

Traffic from Thiruvallavar Statue Junction should move through Gangadhara Chetty Road, take a left at RBNMS, and then follow Dickenson Road, St John’s Road, Sri Circle, Lavanya Junction, and Naga Junction towards the lake.