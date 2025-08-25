Elvish Yadav News : The Delhi Police arrested two shooters on Monday in connection with the firing incident at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on August 17. The accused, identified as Gaurav and Aditya, were both associated with the infamous Himanshu Bhau, also known as the ‘Bhau gang’. They were nabbed in a swift operation carried out in the Shahabad Dairy, Rohni.

This development follows a series of arrests already linked to the case. Last week, police detained Jatin (24) from Faridabad’s Parvatiya Colony on allegations that he supplied the motorcycle used in the crime. Jatin, employed as a rider with an app-based bike-taxi service, admitted during questioning that he became involved under the influence of his friends. Prior to this, another accused, Ishant Gandhi alias Ishu, a resident of Faridabad, was taken into custody after a brief encounter near Faridpur.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav House Firing: Police Arrest Accused From Faridabad After Confrontation, Shot In Leg During Encounter

Elvish Yadav House Firing Case Update

1. According to police, three assailants arrived on motorcycles and fired 25–30 rounds at Elvish Yadav’s residence before fleeing the spot.



2. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

3. Elvish Yadav was not at home during the attack, but his family members and caretaker were inside the building.

4. Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, confirmed that the firing occurred around 5:30 AM outside Yadav’s residence in Gurugram’s Sector 57.

5. Over a dozen rounds were fired by three masked assailants, according to police statements.

6. CCTV footage captured the attack, showing two masked men firing at the 16-BHK mansion, hitting the gate, doors, windows, and upper-floor balconies.

7. A third person was seen waiting on a motorcycle while the shooting took place.

8. During the incident, multiple vehicles passed by, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles, but none stopped or intervened.

9. One of the attackers was seen climbing the gate to aim directly at the main entrance.

10. Soon after the incident, the Bhau Gang claimed responsibility for the firing.

11. The gang identified Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya as the shooters and described the act as a "warning" to Elvish Yadav.

ALSO READ: ‘Bura Laga News Dekh Kar’: Prince Narula Condemns Firing Attack At Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House

12. Bhau Ritoliya issued a statement via Instagram, accusing Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps and calling the shooting a message to others doing the same.

13. The gang warned that those involved in such activities could receive either a call or a bullet at any time, urging them to "stay alert."