Bhopal-Jabalpur Expressway: Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced a greenfield expressway between Bhopal and Jabalpur. The expressway, stretching 255 km, will be developed at a cost of Rs 15,000.

The expressway will facilitate comfortable and easy travel and boost economic activities in the state. It will be a four-lane expressway for which Gadkari has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to expedite land acquisition.

He said that the road will change the economic scenario of the state.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru- Chennai Expressway Completion Pushed To July 2026, 100 Km Ready So Far | Updates

More projects annoucned

Apart from the project, Gadkari also announced several other projects:

-Rs 15,000 crore Jabalpur-Mandla-Chilpi corridor

-Rs 2,500 crore upgrade of the Seoni-Chhindwara-Sanwner highway (150 km)

-Rs 2,300 crore Khargone-Julwania four-lane road

Moreover, Gadkari said that work on these projects will begin within six months.

State's longest flyover inaugurated

During his visit, Gadkari inaugurated state's longest flyover in Jabalpur. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of 9 road projects, spanning 174 km and costing Rs 4,250 crore.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Govt Exempts Electric Vehicle Owners From Paying Toll On These Expressways

Tiger Corridor

Gadkari has also announced the ambitious 'Tiger Corridor' project worth Rs 5,500 crore. The project is set to connect four of India's premier tiger reserves in the state, namely, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench, with 4-lane road connectivity.