Bihar Chhath Puja: The four-day-long Chhath Puja concluded on Tuesday, with devotees offering "Usha Arghya" to the rising Sun on the last day of the Festival. The devotees reached the riverbanks across the country, specifically in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and Est Uttar Pradesh to witness the rising Sun and to perform pooja.

In Bihar, people flocked to the Patna Collectorate Ghat in Bihar to prepare for the "Usha Arghya." The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gathered at Chhath ghat and offered morning Arghya on the final day of Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/2EpCjGNViz — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2025 PM Modi Greets People Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the conclusion of the Chhath Puja Utsav. "Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja. Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival, along with all the fasting devotees and devotees! May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated," he wrote on X. #WATCH | #ChhatPuja | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, "I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya and we all together enjoyed this great festival of Chhath." https://t.co/DTWGSerw4A pic.twitter.com/eEb2r9LXDC — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025 Chhath Puja In Delhi Security personnel were present in the early hours at the ghats along the Yamuna River to ensure the smooth and safe "Usha Arghya." ITO's Hathi Ghat was illuminated, where devotees offered prayers to the rising sun. ALSO READ: 20+ Evergreen Sharda Sinha Songs For Chhath Puja That Will Touch Your Heart

Dolly, a devotee at the ITO Hathi Ghat, expressed, "The ghat is beautifully decorated, there are a lot of people here...it is a wonderful experience." Another devotee, Guruprasad from Bihar, said, "I would like to thank the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making such an arrangement at the ghat for us Biharis. The government has laid a mat so that our mothers can offer prayers without getting injured by glass pieces..."

President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate, where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens. We Together Celebrated Chhathpuja: Delhi CM Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya and we all together celebrated this great festival of Chhath." #WATCH | Chandigarh | Devotees throng Sector 42 New Lake to offer 'Usha Arghya' on the last day of #ChhathPuja. pic.twitter.com/NRPQN3DpB7 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025 Chhath Brings Political Lull In Poll-Bound Biha Poll-bound Bihar braces for a fresh round of hectic political developments beginning Tuesday, when the opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to come up with its manifesto, a day ahead of the commencement of campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ALSO READ: Did You Know The Origin Of Chhath Puja? Mythological History Connects To The Pandavas And Lord Rama

The state witnessed a day of relative lull on account of Chhath festivities, which would conclude with "arghya" offerings to the Sun God on Tuesday morning. Most leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Chirag Paswan spent the day at their homes, observing the state's most popular festival with their families.

Yadav, who has been named the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, however, came out with a Facebook live late in the evening, charging the Narendra Modi government with having "lied to the people" that 12,000 trains would be run to meet the festive rush.

Displaying videos of heavily crowded trains and stations on his laptop, Yadav said, "We never saw such a mess in the past. So, where are the 12,000 trains? I would urge my brethren who have returned home from far-off places to celebrate Chhath, do not go back after enjoying 'thekua' (a delicacy made of flour and jaggery). Stay put till the day of polls and vote for a change."

(With Agencies inputs)