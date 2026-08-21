Jagran Correspondent | Raipur: As paper leak cases have become predominant in parts of India, Chhattisgarh's Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGKV) has also been affected by a similar case. Students and professors were shocked when the second-year B.Sc. Agriculture Entomology exam was cancelled just two hours before the scheduled time. It is alleged that the paper was circulated through WhatsApp, police said. An FIR was subsequently filed at the Telibandha police station on Thursday night.

The now-cancelled examination will now be rescheduled in the first week of September. It is reported that the first complaint of a paper leak was received at 8 am. Despite this, the exam continued as scheduled. ALSO READ: Cybersecurity, Govt Centres And The Lost Trust: NTA Faces Challenge To Reform Exam Process In Four Months After receiving repeated complaints, a high-level meeting was held at the university. The authorities finally agreed to cancel the examination at around 2 pm. Approximately 1,200 students from 27 agricultural colleges across the state had appeared for the exam. What Does The Investigation Say? According to preliminary information, the paper was forwarded to students from another source. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, the university administration has decided to form a five-member committee to probe into the matter.

The paper has been cancelled in the interest of fairness and the well-being of all students. “Once the person responsible is identified, action will be taken as per the rules," Dr Kapil Dev Deepak, Registrar, IGKV, said. According to a report, IGKV Public Relations Officer Sanjay Nair said, "The email did not contain the question paper. It only stated that the paper scheduled for today had been leaked and requested an investigation. Around 9:30 am, photographs of the paper appeared in one or two WhatsApp groups.”

ALSO READ: 'Let Cowards Do What...': Congress On Pune Police's Rally Ban Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Chhatro Ki Goonj Event The examination was scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm. Students who arrived at the examination centre were reportedly sent back without taking the test. "Some questions in the leaked question paper are matching, while some are not. This is a matter for investigation. Only after the inquiry will it be possible to say what exactly happened," Nair said. Complaints of paper leaks also surfaced during the IGKV examination in March 2024. At that time, the investigating committee denied any official paper leak, calling it a rumour.