Daryaganj Building Collapse: Three people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Wednesday, according to police sources quoted by PTI. According to Jagran.com, the structure was an old, deteriorated house. Upon receiving the call, fire engines and police teams reached the scene quickly. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received the alert about the collapse at 12:14 PM, after which four fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

#WATCH | Delhi | Three people dead in a building collapse incident under the Daryaganj Police Station limits; NDRF personnel conduct search and rescue operation at the incident site pic.twitter.com/k1VOgexXVW — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 Three people were initially rescued from the debris and shifted to LNJP Hospital. Locals claim that more individuals may still be trapped underneath. The incident took place at Satbhavana Park, near Ghata Masjid on the Ring Road in Daryaganj. Additional rescue personnel are on their way to assist. ALSO READ: Delhi To Amritsar: Take Direct AC Bus From Ballabhgarh To Visit Golden Temple Soon | Check Details