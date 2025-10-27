The story behind alleged acid attack in Delhi's Ashok Vihar has taken a 180 degrees turn, with shocking revelations that the woman fabricated the whole story by herself. According to the police, she used toilet cleaner to fake the acid attack and lied at her father's insistence to take revenge of rape complaint filed against him

"She (the student) allegedly put toilet cleaner on her hand after de-boarding the e-rickshaw… and screamed for attention," an officer said.

The 20-year-old woman's father Akil Khan was arrested from Sangam Vihar and was questioned in connection with the rape and blackmail complaint filed by the wife of the acid attack case accused, Jitendra.

Jitendras' wife filed a complaint accusing the survivor's father, following which an FIR was lodged by the police.

The police also questioned him about the fake acid attack on her daughter as, prima facie, the accused's location was Karol Bagh, 5 km from the alleged crime scene.

The police said that the bike alleged to have been used by Jitendra was most likely in Karol Bagh.

The police also got suspicious about the woman's account as she got off the e-rickshaw 300 metres before the Laxmibai College gate, where she claimed that the incident took place.

"Till Ashok Vihar, she was in a scooter with her brother. After that, she took an e-rickshaw to the college but de-boarded 300 metres away from the main gate of the college," the police said.

News agency PTI earlier cited sources stating that the police didn't find the acid on the alleged crime scene. Aqeel has been arrested, and sections of the IT Act have been invoked.

Jitendra's wife has alleged that she had worked at Akil's socks factory between 2021 and 2024 where he had sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that Akil blackmailed her using her private photos and videos.

According to the police, the woman made PCR calls on October 24 and 25, but did not submit a written complaint.