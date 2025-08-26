A shocking case has come to light where a sweet maker from Pinhat, Agra, working at a sweet shop in South Delhi, kidnapped the five-year-old son of his employer and sold him to a hospital in Fatehabad for Rs 40,000.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Veerbhan Singh alias Veeru, a resident of Nayapura, Pinhat, was seen in CCTV footage taking the child away two days ago. Acting on technical surveillance, a police team raided Veerbhan’s house around 2 AM on Sunday and arrested him along with his wife, Guddi Devi.

ALSO READ: UP To Set Up Animal Birth Control Centres For Stray Dogs In These Districts | Check Locations

During interrogation, Veerbhan confessed to selling the child to a Fatehabad-based hospital. The police immediately raided the hospital at night, where the child was recovered safely.

The hospital operator and a doctor have also been taken into custody. The child was rescued and sent to his home.

ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps To Download Result At sbi.co.in, Cut-offs & More Details Here