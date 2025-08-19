- By Priyanka Koul
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received rain on Tuesday. Noida witnessed intense afternoon showers, disrupting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in various parts of the region.
Around 1 PM on Tuesday, heavy rain lashed Noida, forcing commuters to seek shelter.
Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Noida experienced heavy rain with strong winds and lightning pic.twitter.com/3y2JTpqxtR— IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions.
The latest prediction by IMD reads, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at many places in Delhi & NCR, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana), Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, and Khekra."
19/08/2025: 13:10 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi & NCR , Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra,— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 19, 2025
"Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Narnaul (Haryana), Deoband, Khatauli, Baraut, Khurja, Hathras, Sadabad (U.P.), Jhunjunu, Nagar, Laxmangarh, and Rajgarh (Rajasthan)," it added.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees C slightly below normal with humidity at 97 per cent in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 35 degrees C.