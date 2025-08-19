Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received rain on Tuesday. Noida witnessed intense afternoon showers, disrupting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in various parts of the region.

Around 1 PM on Tuesday, heavy rain lashed Noida, forcing commuters to seek shelter.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Noida experienced heavy rain with strong winds and lightning pic.twitter.com/3y2JTpqxtR — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Suspended On These Routes Due To Submergence Of Tracks Amid Downpour