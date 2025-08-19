- By Raju Kumar
Mumbai Rains: India's financial capital, Mumbai, is reeling under heavy rains, causing a flood-like situation in the city on Tuesday. The incessant rain disrupted all means of transport, including the lifeline of Mumbai, the local train services. The rail authorities suspended and rescheduled some train services in the region.
The Central Railway on Tuesday announced that the local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations have been suspended due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains.
Main Line Services Between Kurla And Sion Stations
The services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations have been also suspended after the rail tracks got waterlogged.
The harbour line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11.20 am since the tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water as the Mithi river located nearby swelled.
"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.
Appealing to people to step out only if necessary, in view of the heavy downpour in the city, Meena said train services have been affected due to continuous heavy rains.
Details Of Reschedluled Trains
The rail authorities released list of trains that affected due to inscessant rains.
"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, train services on Central Railway Main Line and Harbour Line are running later than scheduled. Passengers are requested to step out only if necessary, the railway administration has warned," he said in a social media post.
The suburban train services, including of the Western Railway, were delayed since morning due to the accumulation water on tracks at some locations following the incessant rains.
Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Mumbai
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red' alert, forecasting more rains, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall since Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour.
Many flights were affected due to poor weather conditions, with some executing go-arounds and one flight diverted.Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.
