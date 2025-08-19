Mumbai Rains: India's financial capital, Mumbai, is reeling under heavy rains, causing a flood-like situation in the city on Tuesday. The incessant rain disrupted all means of transport, including the lifeline of Mumbai, the local train services. The rail authorities suspended and rescheduled some train services in the region.

The Central Railway on Tuesday announced that the local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations have been suspended due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Floods Streets, Schools Shut After City Receives 185mm Rainfall Overnight

Main Line Services Between Kurla And Sion Stations

The services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations have been also suspended after the rail tracks got waterlogged.

The harbour line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11.20 am since the tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water as the Mithi river located nearby swelled.

"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.