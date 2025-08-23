Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters plying here in the national capital on August 25. According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated in the New Delhi district and the adjoining areas on Monday.

The police have asked commuters to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Kautilya Marg on August 25. TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Traffic movement will be affected in and around Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg & Kautilya Marg on 25.08.2025, Monday due to a special event.



📍 Avoid restricted routes and surrounding… pic.twitter.com/fBzw8YYZNg — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 23, 2025 "No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Kautilya Marg, including surrounding areas along the designated routes.

Vehicles found violating parking restrictions will be towed and prosecuted. Towed vehicles will be parked at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir Traffic Pit," the traffic advisory read. Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka, will visit India from August 24 to 27, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The visit will begin in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister Rabuka will be received at IGI Airport, after which he will have a meeting with a Cabinet Minister.

On August 25, Rabuka will lay a wreath at Rajghat before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, which will be followed by an exchange of MoUs and press statements. He will then call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.