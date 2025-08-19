Delhi Rains: The Supreme Court observed that even two hours of rainfall can bring Delhi to a standstill, resulting in heavy jams on roads. While hearing a case on toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Kerala, the top court questioned why commuters should be made to pay when they remain stuck in traffic for several hours.

The strong-worded observation was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The SC bench was hearing an appeal filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Ltd., challenging a Kerala High Court order suspending toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza for four weeks.

"In Delhi, you know what happens... if it rains for two hours, the entire city gets paralysed," the top court asserted.

Here Are Highlights Of SC's Observation:

- Why should a commuter be asked to pay Rs 150 in toll if it took 12 hours to travel just 65 kilometres along the Thrissur stretch of National Highway 544?

- On the contrary, the commuters should be paid by the NHAI for their patience and the fuel they lost in the traffic block.

- Noting that a road expected to take one hour was taking eleven more due to poor conditions.

- When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NHAI, reasoned that the traffic block had been caused by an overturned truck, the top court refuted him, saying the accident was not an "act of God" but was caused by a pothole.