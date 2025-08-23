Delhi Weather Update: Amid intermittent spells of rain for the past few days, the national capital braces for spells of intense rain on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Saturday and Sunday for spells of intense rain.

Delhi Weather On Saturday: Intense Day During Afternoon Hours. - Delhi woke up to cloudy skies with relatively less humidity as the city braces for one or two spells of intense rainfall during the forenoon, afternoon and evening hours, as per the weather forecast bulletin by the IMD.

- The IMD has issued a yellow alert across Delhi for a higher possibility of spells of intense rainfall at isolated places, while spells of light to moderate rainfall with thundershower are expected at most of the places during forenoon and afternoon hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert On Sunday - The national capital of India will remain under the yellow alert on Sunday for a similar weather pattern, with generally cloudy skies and one to two spells of light to moderate rainfall with thundershower at most places in the city.

- On the other hand, spells of intense rain are also expected at isolated places during the forenoon and afternoon hours on Sunday. - There are no weather alerts on August 25 and August 26, as the weather department anticipates generally cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to very light rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. NCR- Weather New: Yellow Alert On Saturday, Sunday - Along with the national capital, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the NCR districts as well for one to two spells of light to moderate rain with thundershower at most places, while cloudy skies are expected to remain in the picture all day.