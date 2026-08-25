Operation Sindoor: Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan discussed in detail 'Operation Sindhu' and its far-reaching strategic implications during the 'Vimarsh' programme organised at the Vivekananda International Foundation. He also spoke on the reports that India attacked the Kirana Hills, a nuclear hub of the Pakistani armed forces.

Had Kirana Hills Been Targeted? The former CDS said that sometimes the question arises whether there was an attack on the Kirana Hills, where their nuclear facilities are located. "Before those attacks, we had sent several loitering missions to Sargodha, and the Kirana Hills are about 10 kilometres north of Sargodha. So, the loitering mission's job is to search for radars in and around Sargodha, and it has a set time limit; it hovers in the air for about two hours, and if it doesn't find a target, it comes down and crashes somewhere. It may have hit one of those hills," he said.

ALSO READ: From New Markaz To Political Outreach: How Lashkar-e-Taiba Is Rebuilding Its Network In Pakistan After Op Sindoor Nuclear Facilities On Kirana Hills In such a situation, this could be one of the reasons for the questions arising in the minds of people, because Pakistani media had also shown some such pictures in which smoke was seen coming out from Kirana Hills.

He said, in the escalation matrix that we had prepared for ourselves, one of the principles was that the final blow or victory would always be decided by us and not by the Pakistanis. Strategic Impact Of Operation Sindoor Nearly 15 months after the main active operations of Operation Sindoor ended, the former CDS underscored its strategic importance. He said, "It's been almost a year and three months since it ended, but in some ways, its impact continues even today."

ALSO READ: 'Selectively Edited, Bollywood-Style Reconstruction': Pak Army After Discovery Exposes Munir's Link To Pahalgam Attack Even though the main military action has been completed, the operation remains a subject of keen interest among strategic experts both in India and abroad. Operation Sindoor Is Different From Other Operations: Ex-CDS General Chauhan said Operation Sindoor was different from previous military operations in that it showed no uncertainty or hesitation in strategy. India had carried out surgical strikes through land routes after the Uri attack and resorted to air strikes with heavy military force after Pulwama, he added.

"Operation Sindoor," meanwhile, employed a novel and unique approach, utilising low-lying airspace. The primary objective of this carefully considered strategy was to minimise the risk of direct combat, ensure 100% success, and deliver a sudden and precise strike without giving the enemy time to recover.



(With Jagran.com/ANI Inputs)