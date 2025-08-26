ED Raids Saurabh Bhardwaj: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's house in connection with the alleged hospital construction scam. The news agency ANI, quoting official sources, reported, "The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the residence of AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in a money laundering case linked to irregularities in hospital construction." Bharadwaj was the health minister during the AAP government in Delhi.

The probe agency carried out raids at premises linked to Bharadwaj and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused

PTI, quoting sources, reported, around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ALSO READ: 'Can President Make A PM Resign': Oppn Cries Foul Over Bill To Remove Jailed Ministers; BJP Gives 'Bhrastachar Ke Yaar' Tag

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45) is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

ACB books Bhardwaj, Satyendra Jain in hospital construction Scam

Earlier on June 26 this year, Bhardwaj and his party colleague Satyendra Jain were booked by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi, for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects.

What Is The Hospital Construction Scam?

The alleged scam being probed by Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch and the ED involves 24 hospitals and expenditure of Rs 5,590 crore by the AAP government in Delhi.

Acording to the ABC, the case was registered on the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The Centre granted sanction for proceedings against the former Delhi ministers under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly breach of trust and conspiracy case was registered.