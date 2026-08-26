- Viral video shows fire brigade washing MP MLA's private car.
- Incident sparks controversy over government resource misuse in Singrauli.
- MLA denies knowledge, cites faulty vehicle, blames political opponents.
A video from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh has sparked controversy after fire brigade personnel were allegedly seen washing BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah’s private vehicle using a fire brigade vehicle. The footage, which has gone viral on social media and has raised questions over the alleged misuse of government resources and whether fire brigade equipment was being used for a private purpose.
The incident reportedly took place outside the MLA’s official residence in Bilounji, where three fire brigade employees were allegedly seen washing his Innova car using a fire brigade hose attached to the government vehicle.
The video was recorded by an unidentified person and later circulated widely on social media, drawing various reactions from the public. Many people have questioned whether government machinery and emergency equipment should be used for washing a private vehicle.
"Does an MLA wash his own vehicle?" Singrauli BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah said when questioned about a viral video purportedly showing a fire brigade vehicle being used to wash his Toyota Innova outside his government residence @GargiRawat https://t.co/pe5XwfF6J5 pic.twitter.com/I2CPZs90nQ— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 26, 2026
Ramniwas Shah is the BJP MLA from Singrauli Assembly Constituency No. 80. According to the video, a fire brigade vehicle was parked outside his residence on the roadside while the personnel used its equipment to wash the Innova.
When Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah was contacted regarding the incident, he expressed ignorance about the matter and said that he was currently away on some work.
ALSO READ: 'Fish Feast' At Ajay Rai's Ayodhya Event Sparks Congress vs BJP In UP; CM Adityanath Calls Out Hypocrisy: 'Ram Ram Inside...'
Shah said, "Yes, I became aware of the video after it was circulated. We inquired about it and were told that the water tank and pump of the fire brigade vehicle were faulty, and the vehicle had come to the residence of the municipal commissioner and the chairman to fill the water tank. I did not ask anyone to wash my vehicle. No MLA washes his own vehicle; the driver does it. But when the matter came to my attention, I asked about it. There is no issue in this, but those whose deposits have been forfeited are making an issue out of it..."
VIDEO | A purported video shows Municipal Corporation personnel using water from a fire brigade vehicle to wash the SUV of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah outside his government residence in Singrauli district.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026
Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "Yes, I became aware of the… pic.twitter.com/CY6ejA4iag
His remarks have added another dimension to the controversy, as the viral footage continues to draw attention on social media.