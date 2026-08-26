A video from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh has sparked controversy after fire brigade personnel were allegedly seen washing BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah’s private vehicle using a fire brigade vehicle. The footage, which has gone viral on social media and has raised questions over the alleged misuse of government resources and whether fire brigade equipment was being used for a private purpose.

The incident reportedly took place outside the MLA’s official residence in Bilounji, where three fire brigade employees were allegedly seen washing his Innova car using a fire brigade hose attached to the government vehicle.

The video was recorded by an unidentified person and later circulated widely on social media, drawing various reactions from the public. Many people have questioned whether government machinery and emergency equipment should be used for washing a private vehicle.

"Does an MLA wash his own vehicle?" Singrauli BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah said when questioned about a viral video purportedly showing a fire brigade vehicle being used to wash his Toyota Innova outside his government residence @GargiRawat https://t.co/pe5XwfF6J5 pic.twitter.com/I2CPZs90nQ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 26, 2026

Ramniwas Shah is the BJP MLA from Singrauli Assembly Constituency No. 80. According to the video, a fire brigade vehicle was parked outside his residence on the roadside while the personnel used its equipment to wash the Innova.

When Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah was contacted regarding the incident, he expressed ignorance about the matter and said that he was currently away on some work.