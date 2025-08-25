After eight years, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased the fare for all 12 lines, effective Monday. According to the revised slab, the longest distance traveled via the Delhi Metro will now cost Rs 64, compared to Rs 60 previously.

The fare has been increased minimally by Re 1 to Rs 4, depending on the distance of travel. As the Delhi Metro has a huge ridership and is crucial for all, including students and working professionals, among others, the rise in fare prompted massive reactions from leaders and common people alike.

Some users highlighted the potential challenges for the commuters who use Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), as the rise from Re 1 to Rs 4 will bring a new problem of change money. Potential change woes and UPI solution One user wrote in Hindi, "Hasn't this one decision rendered all of DMRC's TVM inactive? How will the machine now take Rs 11 and if someone gives Rs 20, how will it return Rs 9? Will the customer care point be able to handle such a crowd?"

Another user echoed similar concern, saying, "Rs 11 ticket is not okay, there will be a lot of trouble, if out of 100 people, 20 don't have Re 1 coins, there will be a huge crowd, there will be problems, we should think once for DMRC and many more problems can arise!"

Some users downplayed the concern, saying that the UPI payment will tackle the coin change problem. Incentivise online ticketing A user named Saurav gave a suggestion of incentivising online booking. He wrote, "The same discounts that you give to smartcard holders should also be given to those who book metro tickets online (including WhatsApp). This will incentivise more people to book tickets online and help in reducing the crowd at ticket counters, especially during rush hours."

Few users also defended the hike, saying that it is minimal and came after eight years. A user named Harish Kumar wrote, "Periodic fare revision is essential to meet rising operational costs, enhance infrastructure, and ensure public safety in transport services."

