GDA Plot Scheme 2026: In a major update for the people planning to buy property in Delhi-NCR, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will hold an auction of various plots on September 7. As per the reports, plots in several key regions, including Indirapuram, Vaishali, Kaushambi, Koyal Enclave, Karpuripuram, and Brij Vihar, are included in the auction. The interested residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and arrange the necessary documents.

Multiple Commercial Plots Listed The reports suggest that plots reserved for shops, group housing, old age homes, community centers, schools, and hospitals have also been included in the auction along with residential and commercial spaces. While providing details, the officials stated that 27 commercial plots have been listed for auction in Indirapuram Nyaykhand-1.

Apart from this, over 60 properties, including 19 residential and two commercial plots in Indirapuram Extension Block-A, are included in the general category. The officials stated that the deadline for sale of brochures and registration for participation in the auction is September 2, Thursday. They further stated that the interested applicants can apply online through the GDA website.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Elevated Slip Road To Ease Traffic, Cut Delhi-Indirapuram Travel Time Auction On September 7 Apart from this, those planning to apply offline can buy brochures from HDFC Bank, RDC Rajnagar. The authority stated that the auction will be conducted on September 7 at 11 am at Lohia Nagar's Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad. The interested residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and arrive at the auction center on September 7.

In a separate news, the process of constructing a proposed slip road to alleviate the problem of vehicle access and access on the elevated road in Ghaziabad has accelerated. Testing of the quality of soil and construction materials has begun at the site before construction begins.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Ghaziabad Travel To Become Faster As GDA Approves New Slip Roads; Indirapuram, Vasundhara Commuters To Benefit At the same time, construction work will begin after the technical inspection meets the standards. According to the GDA, the technical process for construction will be finalised based on the testing report.