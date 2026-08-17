In a shocking incident, Indra Devi, the mother of Lucknow-based IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, was robbed and murdered on Saturday night. According to police, the robbers stuffed a cloth into her mouth to silence her before stealing her jewellery. They then locked the room from outside before escaping.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered; however, the killers remain unidentified. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh said the post-mortem examination has not established the exact cause of death. SP Prachi Singh said a panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem, which was videographed. Doctors have preserved the viscera for further examination, while the heart will also be sent for testing to rule out the possibility of a cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ: Gagged With Cloth, Injection Mark On Hand: IPS Officer's Mother Murdered At UP Home “The cause of death could not be ascertained. The viscera have been preserved for examination. The heart will also be sent for testing to rule out a heart attack,” officials said. Police Teams Scan CCTV Footage, Track Suspects The SWAT, SOG and surveillance teams, along with local police, are working to identify the accused. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, including Dhavrua market, and analysing the movements of people who were present in the area during the evening and night hours. About The Incident IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, currently serving as Housing Construction In-charge in Lucknow, travelled to his native village of Dhavrua Majra Rudha in Malipur, Ambedkar Nagar district on Saturday to attend an Independence Day event at Gajadharnath Maryada Inter College with his mother, Indra Devi.

Following the program, Mishra returned to Lucknow around 6:00 PM, while his mother stayed behind to oversee unfinished wiring work at the school. Mishra last spoke to his mother at 10:00 PM on Saturday. When he called again at 6:00 AM on Sunday, the phone went unanswered.

Maid Found Body Inside House At around 9:00 AM, the housemaid, Piyari Devi, arrived and found the main door locked from the outside. Upon entering the house, she discovered Indra Devi lying on a bed in the hall with a cloth stuffed in her mouth.

When Indra Devi did not move, Piyari Devi alerted neighbour Ram Nayak, who arrived, removed the cloth, and informed Mishra. Mishra reached home around 1:00 PM. ALSO READ: Watch: Video Shows Noida District Hospital Guard Filling Syringes In Front Of Nurse; Both Suspended Jewellery Missing, Murder And Robbery Case Registered After reaching the spot, Ashutosh noticed that jewellery worn by his mother was missing. A gold chain, bracelet, earrings and ring were allegedly stolen. An injection mark on her hand and injury marks on her body raised suspicion, following which the family demanded a post-mortem examination.

Indra Devi’s last rites will be performed on Monday on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. Relatives and villagers have left with the body for the final rituals, while politicians and residents have demanded a swift resolution of the case.