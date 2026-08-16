- IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra's mother, Indra Devi, robbed and murdered.
- Robbers stole jewellery, silenced victim with cloth, locked room.
- Police registered case, senior officials investigating crime scene in Ambedkar Nagar.
Jagran Correspondent, Ambedkar Nagar: In a shocking incident, Indra Devi, the mother of Lucknow-based IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, was robbed and murdered on Saturday night.
According to police, the robbers stuffed a cloth into her mouth to silence her before stealing her jewellery. They then locked the room from outside before escaping.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Ayodhya Range DIG Somen Burma and Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh arrived to inspect the scene. Authorities have registered a case and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.
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IPS Officer's Mother Robbed And Murdered
IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, currently serving as Housing Construction In-charge in Lucknow, travelled to his native village of Dhavrua Majra Rudha in Malipur, Ambedkar Nagar district on Saturday to attend an Independence Day event at Gajadharnath Maryada Inter College with his mother, Indra Devi. Following the program, Mishra returned to Lucknow around 6:00 PM, while his mother stayed behind to oversee unfinished wiring work at the school.
Mishra last spoke to his mother at 10:00 PM on Saturday. When he called again at 6:00 AM on Sunday, the phone went unanswered. At around 9:00 AM, the housemaid, Piyari Devi, arrived and found the main door locked from the outside. Upon entering the house, she discovered Indra Devi lying on a bed in the hall with a cloth stuffed in her mouth.
When Indra Devi did not move, Piyari Devi alerted neighbour Ram Nayak, who arrived, removed the cloth, and informed Mishra. Mishra reached home around 1:00 PM. His mother's gold chain, bracelet, earrings, and ring were missing. An injection mark on her hand and scratches on her body were also found.
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Senior Officials Inspect Scene, Case Registered
Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, Additional SP Dr Tejveer Singh, Circle Officer Anoop Singh, and Station House Officer Shashank Shukla arrived and inspected the scene thoroughly. Later in the evening, around 6:00 PM, Ayodhya Zone DIG Somen Burma inspected both the inside of the house and the rooftop.
Additional SP Harendra Kumar confirmed that based on the complaint filed by Ashutosh Mishra, police have registered a case of robbery and murder. Investigations are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.