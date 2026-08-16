Jagran Correspondent, Ambedkar Nagar: In a shocking incident, Indra Devi, the mother of Lucknow-based IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, was robbed and murdered on Saturday night.

According to police, the robbers stuffed a cloth into her mouth to silence her before stealing her jewellery. They then locked the room from outside before escaping.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Ayodhya Range DIG Somen Burma and Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh arrived to inspect the scene. Authorities have registered a case and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.

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IPS Officer's Mother Robbed And Murdered

IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra, currently serving as Housing Construction In-charge in Lucknow, travelled to his native village of Dhavrua Majra Rudha in Malipur, Ambedkar Nagar district on Saturday to attend an Independence Day event at Gajadharnath Maryada Inter College with his mother, Indra Devi. Following the program, Mishra returned to Lucknow around 6:00 PM, while his mother stayed behind to oversee unfinished wiring work at the school.