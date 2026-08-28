Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, while speaking about the various protests and agitations taking place across the country, said that dealing with such situations is part of his responsibility as Home Minister. He said he has repeatedly been given the Home Ministry, both when he served in Gujarat and later at the Centre, making it his responsibility to deal with protests along with other major challenges such as terrorism.

He also said that his responsibilities are not limited to dealing with protests and other major issues. As a public representative, he is equally responsible for addressing problems faced by people in their everyday lives. Shah specifically referred to the issue of waterlogging in Gujarat and said that ensuring people do not face such problems is also part of his responsibility. Shah Also Spoke On Waterlogging Shah said that there was a severe shortage of N-95 masks in the country, but the government made timely arrangements to meet the demand. Referring to the waterlogging problem in several parts of Gujarat during the rainy season, he said the issue would be resolved before the next monsoon. As a Member of Parliament from Gujarat, he said he is responsible for addressing the problems faced by the people.

He clarified that the Municipal Mayor and Commissioner are not responsible for the issue. Shah said the state received 21 inches of rain after the monsoon season, but arrangements would be made to ensure that even if 30 inches of rain occurs next year, there is no waterlogging.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat, people will not be allowed to face any kind of trouble. Celebrated Raksha Bandhan With Children Suffering From Diabetes In a post on Instagram, the Union Minister said, "Today, I celebrated the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughters suffering from Type 1 diabetes in Ahmedabad from my parliamentary constituency. Children suffering from Type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin injections, which places a huge financial burden on their families."

Today, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with girls suffering from Type 1 diabetes in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Modi govt is extending its protective care to children living with this condition across the country by providing them with lifelong access to free insulin. pic.twitter.com/7mJUkQV5Mn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2026 He further said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, our government is providing lifelong free insulin to all such children. This visionary initiative, which even many developed countries are still striving to implement, is a testament to the Modi government's commitment to the principles of ‘service, empathy, and security." ALSO READ: 200 Arrests From 14 States: Amit Shah Says ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Gang Busted, Terror Attacks Foiled Before I-Day

Shah added that for the Modi government, public service is not merely a responsibility but the foundation of sensitive governance. He said ensuring the health of daughters is essential for securing the future of families and society.