JeL Schools Takeover: Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir joined the chorus to criticise the Omar Abdullah-led government's decision to takeover over the management of the 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), calling it a shameless move. Jetl banned in 2019.

The Abdullah government decided to take over the management of 215 schools run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), a body affiliated to the JeI. Now, the validity of the Managing Committee of these schools of the trust had expired, prompting the government to initiate the process for overtake.

Jamaat-e-Islami Remains First Target Of NC: PDP Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) said the National Conference (NC) always targets Jamaat-e-Islami when it comes to power. ALSO READ: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Makes Big Announcement On Renaming Of Udhampur Railway Station, Airport In His Constituency PDP leader Iltija Mufti said, "Throughout Kashmir's history every time the National Conference got a brute majority their first target has always been the Jamaat. Be it 1977 or even today where they have taken it too far by jeopardising the future of thousands of students leaving them in distress."

Govt's Clarification On The Takeover Issue Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo, recently, clarified that the original order did not mention takeover by Deputy Commissioners, but said that the principals of the nearest higher secondary schools would look after them.

ALSO READ: FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav For 'Objectionable' X Post On PM Modi In Maharashtra; What RJD Leader Said However, the PDP leader called the minister's statement a "hazy and illogical U-turn". She asked why the government is not admitting that their official policy has been punishing and outlawing the Jamaat for decades. Set Back For JeI Members Who Are Returning To Democratic Process: Waheed Para Waheed Para, another PDP leader, highlighted that the government's move discouraging for Jel members, who were returning to the democratic process.

"One of the major successes of the Centre post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 was integrating JeI into the electoral process. This milestone, which could not be achieved through arrests or encounters, was realised during the 2024 elections when the Ameer of Jamaat and JeI members actively fielded candidates. This marked a significant step toward transforming and reintegrating a segment of the population that had been exploited by anti-India groups due to decades-long hostility stemming from 1987 onward," he asserted, adding the recent moves like book bans and school takeovers appear to be "knee-jerk reactions" rather than well-thought-out strategies.