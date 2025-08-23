Udhampur Railway Station Renamed: Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and MP from Udhampur constituency, announced that, acting on his request, the Railway has renamed the Udhampur Railway Station. Now, the railway station is known as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan' (MCTM).

At our request, the Udhampur railway station was named after 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan' (MCTM), a brave son of the soil, said Singh in an X post.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways To Run 380 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival | Check Dates, Routes And Halts

The Union Minister highlighted PM Modi's vision for Jammu and Kashmir, saying this decision once again reiterated the high priority that the PM accords to this region.

#Udhampur:



At our request, the Udhampur #RailwayStation was named after “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan” (MCTM), a brave son of the soil. This decision once again reiterated the high priority that PM @narendramodi accords to this region.



However, by default the name of the… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 21, 2025

"#Udhampur: At our request, the Udhampur #RailwayStation was named after “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan” (MCTM), a brave son of the soil. This decision once again reiterated the high priority that PM @narendramodi accords to this region.

Union Minister Flags Error

He said, however, by default the name of the destination “Udhampur” was missed out in the computerised ticketing programme.