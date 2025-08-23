- By Raju Kumar
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Udhampur Railway Station Renamed: Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and MP from Udhampur constituency, announced that, acting on his request, the Railway has renamed the Udhampur Railway Station. Now, the railway station is known as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan' (MCTM).
At our request, the Udhampur railway station was named after 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan' (MCTM), a brave son of the soil, said Singh in an X post.
The Union Minister highlighted PM Modi's vision for Jammu and Kashmir, saying this decision once again reiterated the high priority that the PM accords to this region.
Union Minister Flags Error
He said, however, by default the name of the destination “Udhampur” was missed out in the computerised ticketing programme.
Hours Later Error Fixed By Railway
In another X post, the Union Minister said the Railway authorities fixed the error. "#Udhampur Update: It was promised in the morning today. It is done by the afternoon. This is how the new #RailwayTicket going to be. It has been notified with immediate effect," his X post read.
Big Announcement On Airport
"Meanwhile, another good news for Udhampur. The #Airport will start operating civilian flights in very new future and the arrangements for this are being finalised," he announced in the post.
BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said, "All our areas near Udhampur, whether it is Ramban or Kishtwar, are important areas for tourists coming from all over the world, army and local tourists. These decisions will bring Udhampur's name on the international tourism map, he added.