In an unfortunate incident, 30 women were injured after the roof of the first floor of a residential house collapsed during a religious gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Sunday.

Providing details about the incident, the officials said the women had gathered in the hall of a religious guru's house in Pohrupeth village for a religious discourse when the roof suddenly collapsed, injuring some of them.

The officials added that the first-floor ceiling suddenly collapsed at around 2.30 pm at Pohrupeth village in Kupwara. The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Handwara for treatment, the officials added.

GMC Handwara Medical Superintendent Aijaz Ahmad said, "We have received around 30 injured women and fortunately, all of them are stable". He added, "The doctors are assessing and observing everyone, and there is no need to panic".

Earlier on July 28, a six-year-old boy lost his life after a concrete slab supporting the main gate of a government school collapsed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The incident took place in the Ramgarh area when students were leaving school.