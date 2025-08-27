Jammu Rains: Following record-breaking rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, the death toll has risen to 41 in related incidents, the majority of whom were killed in a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. More than 10,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying flooded areas. Relentless rain has wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, causing massive damage to public infrastructure, including several key bridges, private houses and commercial establishments.

Jammu has recorded 380 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, surpassing its highest 24-hour average since 1910, leading to overflowing of water bodies and flash floods across the union territory. Jammu-Kashmir Rain Update: Schools Shut, Key Road Cut Off, Yatra Suspended - In view of inclement weather, Education Minister Sakina on Wednesday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. ALSO READ: J-K Internet Services Restored: Calls, Mobile Data Services Back After 24-Hour Outage - Though the rail traffic was briefly restored on Wednesday morning, the Northern Railways has again ordered the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations, while 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division.

- The mobile network services were restored across all networks on Wednesday, a day after the damage to optical fibres caused outages in Jammu and Kashmir. - The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 34, with rescue operations underway to evacuate those trapped under debris, a day after the disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

- 24 of the deceased have been identified, out of which 14 are females. The victims are from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra. Among the 10 unidentified victims, four are females, news agency PTI reported. - At least 20 people were injured in the landslide and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. With more people feared being trapped, rescue and relief operations are underway. - As a precautionary measure, the pilgrimage to the shrine remained suspended for the second day. - Four people, including three women, died in Doda district on Tuesday, while two bodies were found on Tuesday, including that of a BSF jawan in Pragwal. - The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic, with over a dozen other roads struck by landslides over the past couple of days. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected.”