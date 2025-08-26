Jammu Rains: The Northern Railway has cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations on Tuesday as relentless heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Jammu region, officials said. Relentless heavy rainfall in the Jammu region has forced Northern Railway to cancel 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur, and Jammu railway stations. The unprecedented downpour, described as the heaviest in decades since Monday night, has damaged bridges, flooded large areas, and disrupted road connectivity, compelling residents to move to safer locations.

The deluge has also suspended traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways, while several hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides and flash floods. Authorities have temporarily halted the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ: Jammu Rains: 3 Dead In Doda, Key Roads, National Highways Shut Due To Landslides; Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended A railway official stated, "Eighteen trains have been cancelled. Four trains have been subjected to short terminations. This has been done in view of the weather conditions prevailing in the region." ALSO READ: Jammu-Kashmir Faces Call, Internet Blackout As Heavy Rains Cause Fibre Cuts Among the cancelled trains, seven originated from Katra, two from Udhampur, and one from Jammu. Services to Katra and Udhampur have also been suspended. Train operations from Pathankot to Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh were halted due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods on the Chakki river.