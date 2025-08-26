Network outages were reported across all service providers in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday due to damage to optical fibres at multiple places amid heavy rainfall, officials said.

Technical teams have been despatched to locate the faults and rectify them, they said. Officials said calls are not going through and mobile internet has stopped working across all network service providers due to "fiber cuts at multiple locations".

Fiber services and landline services on state-owned BSNL were also down. The outage caused problems among people as mobiles showed no signals, they said.

Telecom operators said it was a network issue due to "multiple fibre cuts" at various places, including in Jammu, Srinagar as well as Shimla. "We will try to restore the network and services as fast as possible," they added.

