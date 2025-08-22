Jharkhand Shocker: A shocking incident has come to light in Jharkhand, where a first-year postgraduate student of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) fell ill and landed on a ventilator after allegedly drinking tea from the hospital canteen. The 25-year-old student was rushed to the intensive care unit of the hospital, where she is kept on a ventilator. Following the incident, the canteen was sealed as the authorities suspect it was a case of food poisoning. Further investigation is underway.

What Led To The Shocking Incident? According to the officials, the first-year student was on a night duty on Thursday when she ordered tea from the canteen near the orthopaedic ward of the hospital. Several other doctors also ordered tea from the canteen. “She poured the tea into a flask in order to drink it at a time when they would be free. After finishing her work, she took a couple of sips of tea and said it was not good and smelled bad, so the rest of the doctors did not take it,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After drinking tea, she fell ill and was taken to the emergency ward. "She is now on a ventilator, and the next 48 hours are crucial. The flask and several other articles have been sent for a toxicology test as this seems to be a case of poisoning," the official added.