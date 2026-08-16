State Bureau, Ranchi: As 23 days of Ranchi protests have passed without a resolution of students' concerns, anger is mounting against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Students have questioned his silence or the measures he has taken in response to the Ranchi protests, especially when he made the NEET paper leak a central issue of his politics against the BJP-led government in Delhi.

On Sunday, the student protesters burnt the effigies of not only CM Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of allegedly adopting double standards on the students' issues and using them for to further his political interests. Amid the increasing pressure, Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to CM Hemant Soren. Ranchi Metropolitan Congress Committee President Dr Kumar Raja has conveyed the Lok Sabha LoP's message to CM Soren. ALSO READ: 'Using Students' Plight For Politics': JPSC Protesters Slam Rahul Gandhi, Burn Effigies Alongside Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav However, the content of the letter has not been made public, and it remains to be seen what Rahul Gandhi's message is for Chief Minister Hemant Soren and what decision Chief Minister Hemant Soren will take on the students' demands.

Speaking to the media regarding this letter of Rahul Gandhi in a sealed envelope, Dr Kumar Raja alleged that while the coalition government and the Congress party are continuously trying to find a solution, the BJP is looking for conflict.

"Our politics begins where we end student and youth protests, resolve their problems, and bring transparency to the system. The BJP's politics begins where students continue to sit on strike, leading to conflict and bloodshed," he said. He added that work has been done towards resolving approximately 90 per cent of the students' demands. Currently, there is a deadlock on two major issues. The first is the CGL case, which is pending before the Supreme Court. The second is the demand for a CBI investigation.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Ranchi Police Boost Security, Plan Barricades Ahead Of August 20 CM Residence 'Gherao' Students have every right to protest and raise their demands democratically. He appealed to the students, saying that their anger against the system is justified and that protesting for their demands is their democratic right, but this movement needs to be protected from falling into the hands of any political party.