Kolkata Metro Yellow Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Kolkata Metro Yellow Line from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar along with the Green Line and Orange Line. Spanning over 6.77 kilometres, the Yellow Line aims to provide seamless connectivity to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. With the Yellow Line operational, passengers can now reach the airport in 30 minutes.

The Kolkata Metro Yellow Line spans 6.77 kilometres in length from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimabandar. The stretch was built at a cost of Rs 1,866 crore with three new stations en route, including Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore and Jai Hind Bimanbandar.

Travelling to Kolkata Airport takes an hour due to heavy traffic pressure on the road. With the launch of the Kolkata Metro Yellow Line, the same journey would be completed in 30 minutes. The Yellow Line aims to provide a faster and more convenient transport option for airport passengers.

Importance Of Kolkata Metro Yellow Line

The Kolkata Metro Yellow Line will directly benefit residents of Baranagar, Tobin Road, Sinthee, Dum Dum, Nagerbazar, Kaikhali More and nearby areas by providing a direct link to the Airport and seamless connectivity to other parts of the city.

Kolkata Metro Green Line

With the inauguration of a 2.6-kilometre stretch from Sealdah to Esplanade, the Kolkata Metro Green Line or East-West Metro is fully operational. The Green Line has three sections - a 9.2 km stretch from Sector V to Sealdah, a 4.8 km stretch from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and a 2.6 km stretch from Sealdah to Esplanade.