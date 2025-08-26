Madhya Pradesh News: A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district reportedly got physically assaulted by his sons and wife over a money dispute. A video related to the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms in which the accused are seen assaulting the former bureaucrat by tying him up. However, the family members later claimed that they were helping the retired DSP, calling him "mentally sick" upon intervention of villagers. The police officials stated that a case has been lodged under several sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police officials, while providing details, stated that Pratipal Singh Yadav, the retired bureaucrat, was assaulted by his wife and sons, Akash and Abhas, reported India Today. The officials further stated that the family members tied Yadav's hands and legs with rope and snatched his mobile phone and ATM card forcefully. While one of the sons is seen sitting on the victim's chest, the other one is seen tying his hands up in an attempt to snatch the ATM card.