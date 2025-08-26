- By Aditya Jha
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Madhya Pradesh News: A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district reportedly got physically assaulted by his sons and wife over a money dispute. A video related to the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms in which the accused are seen assaulting the former bureaucrat by tying him up. However, the family members later claimed that they were helping the retired DSP, calling him "mentally sick" upon intervention of villagers. The police officials stated that a case has been lodged under several sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The police officials, while providing details, stated that Pratipal Singh Yadav, the retired bureaucrat, was assaulted by his wife and sons, Akash and Abhas, reported India Today. The officials further stated that the family members tied Yadav's hands and legs with rope and snatched his mobile phone and ATM card forcefully. While one of the sons is seen sitting on the victim's chest, the other one is seen tying his hands up in an attempt to snatch the ATM card.
🚨 शिवपुरी की बड़ी खबर— Pramod Dagal (MEENA) (@pramodDagal) August 26, 2025
रिश्तों में पैसे की कलंकित सच्चाई सामने आई।
रिटायर्ड DSP के साथ जुड़ा विवाद अब चर्चा का विषय बन चुका है।
क्या वाकई पैसों से बड़ा कोई रिश्ता नहीं?#Shivpuri #MadhyaPradesh #newsupdate2025 pic.twitter.com/FeIMWx5qA9
ALSO READ: UP DGP Directs Strict Timeline For Chargesheet Filing, Warns Against Delay Under Special Drive
“Recently retired DSP Pratipal Singh was assaulted by his wife Maya Yadav and sons Akash and Abhas. They tied him, snatched his mobile and ATM card. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” one of the police officials was quoted as saying by India Today.
The locals stated that the ex-officer has been living separately for the past 15 years, adding that his family members wanted a share of his retirement money, which he received in 2025 upon retirement.
ALSO READ: Indian Navy Commissions Warships Udaygiri, Himgiri; Know About Advanced Stealth Frigates, Features And More
The retired officer has lodged a formal complaint against his family members, and a probe has been launched into the matter. However, his family members claimed that they wanted the retired officer to live with them, as his “mental condition is not stable.”