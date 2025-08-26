- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Police negligence in filing chargesheet.
- DGP Rajiv Krishna expressed displeasure.
- Order to dispose of pending charge sheets.
UP Police's negligence in filing charge sheets within the stipulated timeframe is enabling accused persons to secure bail easily. Under the law, charge sheets must be filed within 90 days in serious cases and 60 days in cases carrying a punishment of less than 10 years.
Taking serious note of delays, DGP Rajiv Krishna has directed all districts to clear pending charge sheets through a special drive. He instructed ADG Zone, Police Commissioners, IGs, and DIGs to closely review the situation.
ALSO READ: Indian Navy Commissions Warships Udaygiri, Himgiri; Know About Advanced Stealth Frigates, Features And More
The DGP emphasised that the timely filing of charge sheets and final reports is crucial to ensure justice for victims. He directed that charge sheets, along with the final case diary, must be sent to court through the Circle Officer and the Public Prosecutor. As a rule, cases should not remain pending with them for more than one week.
Raising objections to irregularities, the DGP noted that in many cases, supervising officers had failed to sign and date chargesheets before submission. He also reminded officers that charge sheet filing and case diaries can now be submitted online.
ALSO READ: Pune Traffic Advisory: Shivaji Road Closed And Other Routes Diverted For Ganeshotsav 2025; Check Alternative Routes
Further, he instructed senior officers to coordinate with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other expert units to expedite pending reports so that evidence-based chargesheets are not delayed. In case of practical difficulties at the district level, police units must immediately inform Police Headquarters, he added.