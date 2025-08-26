UP Police's negligence in filing charge sheets within the stipulated timeframe is enabling accused persons to secure bail easily. Under the law, charge sheets must be filed within 90 days in serious cases and 60 days in cases carrying a punishment of less than 10 years.

Taking serious note of delays, DGP Rajiv Krishna has directed all districts to clear pending charge sheets through a special drive. He instructed ADG Zone, Police Commissioners, IGs, and DIGs to closely review the situation.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy Commissions Warships Udaygiri, Himgiri; Know About Advanced Stealth Frigates, Features And More

The DGP emphasised that the timely filing of charge sheets and final reports is crucial to ensure justice for victims. He directed that charge sheets, along with the final case diary, must be sent to court through the Circle Officer and the Public Prosecutor. As a rule, cases should not remain pending with them for more than one week.