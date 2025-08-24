Madhya Pradesh News: A 26-Year-Old man from Madhya Pradesh died after being attacked by his wife’s family members in Harsi village, Gwalior district. Police said the assault took place after he returned to his village with his wife, whom he had married against her family’s wishes.

According to a NDTV report, the victim, identified as Omprakash Batham, had married Shivani Jha about a year ago. The couple had been living in Dabra since the marriage, staying away from their village due to opposition from Shivani’s family.

On August 19, the two returned to Harsi village, where Shivani’s father and other relatives confronted them. Police said Omprakash was attacked with sticks by her family members and neighbours during the clash. He sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

Doctors treated him for several days, but his condition worsened and he died six days after the assault. Following the attack, the police first registered a case of assault on the basis of Shivani’s complaint. After Batham’s death, the charges were changed to murder. Four accused have been identified as Dwarika Prasad Jha, Raju Jha, Uma Ojha and Sandeep Sharma.

ALSO READ: Bhopal-Jabalpur Expressway: Gadkari Announces New 255 KM, 4-Lane Greenfield E-Way | Check Other Major Projects

Station House Officer Ajay Singh from Belgarha police station confirmed that the investigation is underway. He said that the attack was carried out using sticks and that the accused fled soon after.

In separate news, a 21-year-old man fatally attacked another youth with a large knife in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district after accusing him of harassing his sister. Police said the accused, Abhishek Tinga, used the very knife his sister had earlier used to cut her birthday cake. Investigations revealed that the victim, Anil, persistently contacted the woman and even offered jewellery to marry her. Upset by this, Abhishek and his friends allegedly plotted the murder, purchasing knives online and following the victim’s activities. On Friday night, they confronted Anil, who was drinking nearby, and stabbed him to death before fleeing, according to officials.