In a terrifying incident, an autorickshaw driver was arrested in Cuttack, Odisha, for reportedly sexually assaulting a little girl and threatening to put her on fire if she resisted, officials said on Monday. The event took place on August 8, but it was reported to police last week when the girl notified her family.

According to the complaint, a young girl and a friend were riding in an autorickshaw from Jagatpur to Badambadi. When they reached to Shikharpur, the girl asked the accused auto driver whether he had any water. When he denied it, they told him to stop, and the girl's friend set out looking for water, according to NDTV.

During this time, the auto driver attempted to sexually abuse her inside the vehicle by inappropriately touching her, she claimed.

When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened with dousing her with fuel and "burn her alive".

A few days later, she informed her family about the assault, and they quickly filed a report with the Chauliaganj police station.

According to officials, police established teams to track down the offender and then detained him.

The minor girl also went through a medical examination, they said.

"Following the complaint lodged at Chauliaganj police station, our special team conducted the investigation. We immediately conducted the medical examination of the victim, along with our other formalities, and the victim properly cooperated with us throughout the investigation. With the inputs of the victim and CCTV verifications, we found the autorickshaw. Soon after, the accused was also arrested, and further investigation is going on," Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said.