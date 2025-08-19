Mumbai Rains: IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers amid heavy rains in Mumbai. The advisory was for the passengers, who were planning to fly out of Mumbai. The incessant rains caused a mess around the airport. Several routes to the airport are submerged, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges. Waterlogging can be seen everywhere near the airport.

Flight Delays Likely Due To Rains The airline also said delays in departures and arrivals are expected due to bad weather. IndiGo further advised the passengers to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website. "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website," read the press release.

The airline said its teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to reduce disruptions. The safety, comfort, and peace of mind of passengers remain the airline's top priority. "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to keep operations steady. Your safety, comfort, and peace of mind remain our priority, and we deeply value your patience and understanding," added the advisory. Red Alert In Mumbai Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai as normal life was disrupted in the city. The IMD advised people to stay at their homes, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall. Mumbai received 177 mm of rainfall in just 6-8 hours, prompting the CM to advise citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas."In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall.