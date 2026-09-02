MP Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that almost all the districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. While the weather department has issued an orange alert for seven districts, a yellow alert has been issued for the other regions. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Orange Alert For Seven Districts The weather department has issued an orange alert for seven districts today- Sidhi, Panna, Umaria, Katni, Dindori, Seoni, and Mandla. While providing details, it stated that heavy rainfall is expected at several locations in these districts, with rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Apart from this, thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 30 to 40 km per hour are also likely to worsen the situation.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Chhattisgarh, MP, Odisha; Will It Rain In Delhi? Check Forecast The authority has issued a heavy rain alert for Rewa, Singrauli, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Raisen, and Narmadapuram today. As per the advisory, these districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences.

Reason Behind Severe Rainfall A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Bengal-Odisha coast, leading to rainfall in the eastern and central regions. While the residents of the urban regions have been advised to limit the outdoor activities, the farmers have been asked to protect their crops and not hide beneath big trees and electricity poles during the rainfall.

The rainfall has caused waterlogging on several key roads and the railway tracks, affecting the train services. The railways stated that the works to clear the tracks are underway, further asking the passengers to plan their travel accordingly to avoid the inconveniences.