The CBI has registered a case against an individual operating a purported “study and research centre” dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, since at least 2021.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the investigation against the accused, Jasim Mohammad, began with a preliminary enquiry (PE) in April after a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The FIR was filed on October 24 under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, as the accused ran the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies or Namo Centre, without obtaining permission.

As per the claims of the Namo Kendra, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has 'compiled and edited' a volume of PM Modi's speeches for it.

What Is Namo Kendra

As per the information ascertained from the website of the Namo Kendra, “an independent global research centre where eminent leaders, intellectuals, thinkers, social reformers, educators convene to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation”.

The website of the so-called research centre says it “broadly fall under ‘nation-building’ and are often within the scope of universities and higher education institutions”.

The CBI said, “The preliminary inquiry revealed that the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies was registered on January 25, 2021, under the Indian Trust Act, 1860, by Jasim Mohammad without prior permission from the central government or the PMO.”

Kangana's Connection Namo Kendra

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appears in a video on the centre’s website, promoting a Hindi book, Rashtra Pratham: Narendra Modi, which she says she compiled and edited.

The book contains the Prime Minister’s speeches and should be taught to children, she claims. The CBI has filed a case over the misuse of the Prime Minister’s name and emblems, and Ranaut has not yet reacted to the FIR.