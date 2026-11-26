Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is being celebrated across the country to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949. In the last couple of years, the Constitution has been at the centre of political battle between the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition party, Congress.

On Thursday, the BJP cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's article on Constitution Day to target the Congress over the Emergency and Naxalism, demanding accountability from the opposition party for what it alleged was an assault on "democratic" and "constitutional rights".

ALSO READ: PM Modi's Big Assurance On Women Quota Bill In Constitution Day Message Amid Renewed Push Buzz: 'No One Can Stop It' The Constitution was meant to protect democracy, safeguard citizens’ rights and hold those in power accountable. Yet Congress repeatedly used it to serve its political interests. From Jawaharlal Nehru’s First Amendment to Indira Gandhi’s Emergency and the controversial 42nd Amendment, Congress’s record tells a different story. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲. 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 ⬇️ #SamvidhanGauravDiwas — Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) November 26, 2026 BJP Holds Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas The saffron party is slated to hold several events under the Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas campaign. The BJP will organise a 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas Samaroh' at the Civic Centre, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the event as the chief guest. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, who will preside over the programme, alleged that the Congress had insulted Ambedkar and the Constitution over the years, citing his electoral defeats in 1952 and 1954 and the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. No Permission For Congress' Samvidhan March In Lucknow On the other hand, the Congress claimed that authorities have denied permission for the Samvidhaan Raksha Sammelan march in Lucknow, which party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was scheduled to attend. The programme will now be held at the Congress office.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says Some Think Constitution 'Resides In Their Pocket' The Congress has been at the forefront of protests against the BJP government over alleged vote theft and for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of voter rolls. The party leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were seen displaying copies of the Constitution.

How The Constitution Became A Hot Issue In Politics In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress improved its number from 52 to 99. Congress-led INDIA bloc outnumbered the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, bagging 43 against the NDA's 36. The credit was largely given to Congress' narrative that the Constitution is in danger. In the entire 2024 poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi was seen carrying and displaying a copy of the Constitution.

Karnataka | Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde says, "They (Congress) have changed the Constitution and brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society. If all this is to be changed, it will not happen with this minority vote. Both sides need a 2/3 majority. This time PM Modi has said that he should win more than 400 seats. Why 400? We have a majority in the Lok Sabha, but not in the Rajya Sabha. We need 400 seats to make any changes in the Constitution. We need a 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and also in the states. Just the majority in Lok Sabha is not enough." (9.03) — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024 BJP MP's Remark Triggered Controversy Then BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark that the party would change the Constitution if they win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections created a huge controversy. Later, the matter snowballed, and the Congress ran a campaign against the government. However, the BJP distanced itself from the Karnataka BJP MP's comments. Rahul Gandhi's Constitution Copy Strategy As Congress' performance improved in the 2024 polls, Gandhi has continued his narrative that "the Constitution is in danger". Since 2024, the former Congress president has often been seen carrying a copy of the Constitution. In recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori", Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, displayed a copy of the Constitution.

PM Modi Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Carrying Constitution In Pocket Recently, on November 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Leader of Opposition, saying that some people think the nation’s Constitution and democracy “reside in their pocket”. Addressing the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 in Delhi, PM Modi said that these days, some people pull out the Constitution from their pockets and they think that the nation's Constitution and democracy reside in their pockets.

PM Modi attacks Congress. He said "Some people pull the Constitution out of their pockets. And they think the country's Constitution and democracy are in their pockets" https://t.co/Sf6NJxKwN6 — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 12, 2026 BJP's Counterattack The BJP has adopted a counter-strategy to attack Congress' allegation over the Constitution by referring to the imposition of the Emergency and the 1984 Sikh riots. The BJP says Congress leaders carry a red-coloured copy of the Constitution around but do not believe in its principles.