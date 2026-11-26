The security forces have intensified their efforts to wipe out the active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir while preventing any fresh infiltration attempt. The forces always remain active, and as a result, local recruitment has gone to zero this year.

The killing of Lateef Bhatt earlier this week marked the first time in 37 years that the valley has no active local terrorist. Nearly half a dozen local terrorists have been killed in encounters in the past two years, and new recruitment of local youth has been effectively halted.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also prepared a list of terrorists who exfiltrated to Pakistan since 1993 and are trying to revive terrorism in the valley. Their bid to sell their properties for funding terror activities has already been thwarted.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have so far seized the lands of five such terrorists in Reasi district. South of Pir Panjal clear, eyes on north side now With local terrorists out of the picture, the forces have turned to 65 foreign terrorists active in the north of Pir Panjal. Of these, 35 are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, 25 with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and five with other banned terrorist organisations. However, other intelligence inputs put the number of terrorists affiliated with Jaish and Lashkar at around 55.

ALSO READ: 30 Terrorists From J-K's Reasi Undergoing Training In Pakistan, 5 Wanted To Sell Their Land To Fund Terrorism: DGP According to security agencies, the presence of foreign terrorists is mainly in the inaccessible hilly and densely forested areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda. It is feared that some terrorists who recently infiltrated are planning to reactivate their terrorist network and carry out attacks. Their local facilitators and overground workers (OGWs) have been identified, and surveillance has been increased. Preventing further infiltration The biggest challenge that the forces face is preventing infiltration during winters. During adverse weather, combing becomes difficult, and terrorists hide in forest belts or natural caves. A detailed defence strategy is already in place now. More than 80 temporary operational bases (TOBs) have been established in inaccessible areas along the border since the Pahalgam terror attack last year. These TOBs primarily act as a bastion to prevent terrorists from establishing their hideouts.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Lauds Killing Of Kashmir's Lone Active Terrorist Lateef Bhat, CRPF Rejoices With 'Some Dishes Better Serve Cold' Many of these bases are located at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet, where Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are deployed. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also expressed confidence that the state will soon be free of terrorism. The primary focus of security agencies is now to completely eliminate foreign terrorists, infiltration, and their supporting networks.