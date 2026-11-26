The grand wedding of heavyweight leader and Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, witnessed chaos for a while when a snake was spotted at the event in Nadwan, Bihar. The marriage is already in the news for the former JD(U) leader's extravagant spending.

A snake and the person who caught it also grabbed people's attention. The video that emerged on social media showed that a brown-coloured snake was crawling on the pink carpet. MS Dhoni after 2011 World Cup — Prakash (@definitelynot05) November 25, 2026 ALSO READ: Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Turns Chaotic With 10-Km Traffic Jam, Crowds Climbing Electricity Towers | WATCH Seeing the snake, people started running away. Meanwhile, a youth came forward and attempted to grab it. After several attempts, he held the snake by its tail. He swung the snake and threw it away in the air. The dramatic incident looks like a movie scene. However, The Daily Jagran does not verify the authenticity of the video.

Massive Crowd Attends Marriage A massive crowd of people has gathered in Nadwan, the ancestral village of Anant Singh to attend the wedding of his younger daughter. The scale of the celebrations created headlines, with thousands of guests arriving from different parts of Bihar, other states and even abroad.

During a horse race organised as part of the wedding festivities, some spectators climbed high-tension electricity towers to get a better view of the competition, creating a serious safety concern. Wedding Causes Massive Traffic Jam A massive gathering of guests and visitors for the wedding triggered severe traffic congestion in Nadwan village and the surrounding areas of the Patna district on Wednesday. Lakhs of people arrived, leaving roads gridlocked and disrupting the movement of ordinary commuters as well as VVIP guests.

ALSO READ: 12-Bigha Venue For 5 Lakh Guests, Horse Race, VIP Helipad: Bihar's Anant Singh Turns Daughter's Wedding Into Spectacle A large number of people assembled around the ground to watch the race, leaving little space for spectators. Despite the danger, several people were seen perched on electricity towers, watching the horses compete. The horse race witnessed participation from more than 20 horses brought from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. A Mahindra Thar SUV has been announced as the prize for the winner. (With Agencies Inputs)