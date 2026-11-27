- Supriya Sule to decide on bills after Monday's draft review.
- Jitendra Awhad confirms NCP (SP) support for delimitation process.
- Party seeks 50 per cent Lok Sabha seat hike, women's reservation.
Parliament Special Session: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday clarified that the decision to support the delimitation and women reservation (amendment) bills will be taken after reading the draft on Monday, when the special session of the parliament is scheduled to begin. Her clarification came after senior party leader Jitendra Awhad stated that delimitation process is a constitutional requirement, adding that the NCP (SP) will support the NDA.
"The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement...A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation," NCP (SP) senior leader Jitendra Awhad told the reporters.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his discussion with Sharad Pawar, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad says, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."
— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026
What Supriya Sule Had Said?
Earlier, Supriya Sule had stated that the party will support the bills if they were in the national interest. She further stated that Sharad Pawar is in favour of the women reservation bill, adding that NCP (SP) will support the delimitation bill if written assurance of 50 per cent hike in the Lok Sabha seats of all the states will be given.
"We have also insisted on a 50 per cent reservation for women. We have held discussions on this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well," Supriya Sule stated.
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"Even during the previous discussions, we had demanded that the government give us a written assurance, but I have not read the entire Bill yet. If we are expected to adopt a cooperative approach, there should be a common formula applicable to all states. The Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented," she added.
NDA Could Get A Major Boost
While the NDA currently has around 320 votes, it is far less than what is required to pass the bills with the two-third majority mark. As per the current scenario, the ruling alliance needs around 362 votes to pass these bills. If NCP (SP) decides to the support, the NDA will inch closer to the magic number as it expects support from other opposition parties, such as the DMK.
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