Parliament Special Session: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Friday clarified that the decision to support the delimitation and women reservation (amendment) bills will be taken after reading the draft on Monday, when the special session of the parliament is scheduled to begin. Her clarification came after senior party leader Jitendra Awhad stated that delimitation process is a constitutional requirement, adding that the NCP (SP) will support the NDA.

"The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement...A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation," NCP (SP) senior leader Jitendra Awhad told the reporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his discussion with Sharad Pawar, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad says, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

What Supriya Sule Had Said?

Earlier, Supriya Sule had stated that the party will support the bills if they were in the national interest. She further stated that Sharad Pawar is in favour of the women reservation bill, adding that NCP (SP) will support the delimitation bill if written assurance of 50 per cent hike in the Lok Sabha seats of all the states will be given.

"We have also insisted on a 50 per cent reservation for women. We have held discussions on this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well," Supriya Sule stated.