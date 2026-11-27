Parliament Special Session: The centre has called a special parliament session from November 30 to table the ambitious delimitation bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing a 33 per cent reservation for women. While the government failed to pass the bill in April due to lack of required votes, the political equation has changed in the past seven months. With support from 20 rebel TMC MPs and seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, the NDA is in a much better position.

How Do Numbers Stack Up? The NDA would require around 360 votes of the total current 540 members of the Lok Sabha to pass the bill in the lower house. While the ruling NDA has around 320 votes, the reports suggest that some key opposition parties, including NCP (SP) and DMK, are also likely to support the bill. Apart from this, MPs deciding to abstain from the vote could also benefit the ruling alliance.

However, even with the reported support from NCP (SP), the MK Stalin-led party, and the YSRCP, the NDA would be able to get around 353 votes, seven less than the required number. In this case, the parties, with even a single MP, will play an important role during the special session.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: Sule To Skip INDIA Meet, Stalin Sets 2 Conditions; Where DMK, NCP-SP Stand Smaller Parties Role Earlier in April, the ruling NDA was supported by several parties with single MPs, including the Apna Dal, AJSU, HAM, NCP, SKM, and AGP. However, the delimitation bill was opposed by other parties under the leadership of Congress, such as MDMK, Kerala Congress, RLP, and RSP. Apart from this, several other parties, including the AIMIM, ASP, SAD, and UPPL, maintained distance from both alliances.

However, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly polls. The alliance would also mean SAD's lone MP voting for the NDA, further providing it a boost. ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: Southern States Lead Strong Opposition To Bill; Where Do Parties Stand Now? The ruling alliance has 141 of the total 245 members in the Rajya Sabha, around 20 less than the magic number of 163. The opposition parties have asked the centre to implement the women's amendment bill within the existing 543 seats without linking it to the delimitation bill.