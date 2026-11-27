The BJP government at the Centre on Thursday sought to reconvene the Parliament for a special sitting to transact "essential" business, and wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to consider its request. As per the schedule issued, Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, while Rajya Sabha will reconvene on December 2, with the proceedings of both houses scheduled to end on December 3.

The special session of Parliament assumes significance amid indications that the government may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill to implement the Women's Reservation Act, passed in 2023, before the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections. ALSO READ: YSRCP Likely To Support Delimitation Bill On Condition of 'Regional Balance'; How Numbers Stack Up If Jagan Backs Govt Ahead of the special sittings, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet today and is likely to discuss the delimitation-linked women's quota. Congress has also called a meeting of its Parliamentary Strategy Group this evening to discuss its strategy, calling the government's move to reconvene Parliament for a special sitting an "assault" on the Constitution.

What Is The Constitution Amendment Bill Linked To Delimitation And Women's Quota? The Constitution amendment bill seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The government has linked the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures to delimitation, a move fiercely opposed by opposition parties.

What Has Changed Since April Delimitation Push Drastic changes in the political landscape in several states, particularly in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, opened an opportunity to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp.

20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s seven out of ten Rajya Sabha members merged their group with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year. ALSO READ: DMK's Stand On Delimitation Bill In Focus Amid Rift With Congress Ahead Of Parliament Session DMK, NCP-SP's Hint To Support Delimitation MK Stalin's DMK and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have softened their stances on the delimitation and hinted that they may support the government. The role of DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game. Jagan Reddy's YSRCP also reportedly decided to support the government with its seven MPs in the Lok Sabha.

What Is Current Status? The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present. The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold. If a few smaller parties support the delimitation, the NDA would reach around 355-357, which means yet short of magic number that is 361.

Eyes on Non-Aligned Parties Since the government fell short of single-digit numbers, the role of non-aligned parties- the Aam Aadmi Party (3 MPs), Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (2 MPs), the AIMIM (1), Chandrashekhar Azad’s party (1), the United People’s Party Liberal (1), the Zoram People’s Movement (1), Engineer Rashid’s party (1), and an independent would be critical.

What Happened In April The political equations have changed in several states since the April collapse. The government's earlier move to pass the proposed legislation in Parliament was defeated in April due to a lack of numbers. The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.