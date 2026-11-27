Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) said it would support the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament. The news agency ANI, quoting sources, reported that the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh said it would extend its support, provided the government ensures regional balance.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) will support the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced, provided it ensures regional balance: YSRCP Sources https://t.co/fxvg3aUzaj — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 YSRCP Key Among Outside Oppn And NDA The YSRCP, which has often sided with the government on key bills, is once again set to support the ruling alliance with its four MPs in the Lok Sabha. Jagan's party has four members in the Rajya Sabha as well. ALSO READ: Special Parliament Sitting: No Question Hour As All Eyes On Numbers Over Delimitation; Govt, Oppn To Hold Key Meetings

Other non-aligned parties are: Aam Aadmi Party (3 MPs), Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (2 MPs), the AIMIM (1), Chandrashekhar Azad’s party (1), the United People’s Party Liberal (1), the Zoram People’s Movement (1), Engineer Rashid’s party (1), and an independent. Among them, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM are unlikely to support the government. Even Engineer Rashid may not back the delimitation.

Two-Thirds Majority Requires In Lok Sabha The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present. The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold.

ALSO READ: Special Parliament Sitting: No Question Hour As All Eyes On Numbers Over Delimitation; Govt, Oppn To Hold Key Meetings Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support. The role of DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game. If the YSRCP and a few smaller parties support the delimitation, the NDA would reach around 355-357, which means yet short of magic number: 361. A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, hours after the government on Thursday proposed the special sitting.

The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said. The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business, they said. (With PTI Inputs)