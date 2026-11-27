Amid the ongoing political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill, speculation is growing that the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) may extend support to the NDA government for passing the legislation. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.

The speculation comes as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will begin on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3. Adding to the buzz around delimitation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively.

However, the government has not yet specified which Bills will be taken up during these sittings. What's NCP-SP's Stand On Delimitation? Amid speculation that the NCP-SP may support the government on the Delimitation Bill, party leader Supriya Sule said on Friday that the party would first examine the draft legislation before taking a final stand. The NCP-SP working president said she had not seen the text of the Bill and was also unaware of the agenda for the special session. “There is no agenda as yet. You will know on the floor of the Lok Sabha,” Sule said in response to repeated queries about the party's position on the Delimitation Bill. VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "Will discuss delimitation bill when introduced, support it if in country's interest", says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. https://t.co/tCiOJpaXWz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026 She also said that she had not received any invitation for a meeting so far. Sule maintained that it would be difficult to comment on the Bill without examining the document.

“Until the bill comes in hand, how can I tell?… I haven’t even received the syllabus. So only after getting the syllabus can I say something,” she said. Adding to the speculation, the NCP-SP on Friday issued a whip directing all its eight Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 during the special session of Parliament. This has further fuelled speculation that the party may support the government on the Delimitation Bill.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule said she would skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Saturday to discuss the Opposition's strategy for the special Parliament session. The Baramati MP will remain in Mumbai over the weekend as her father and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has been hospitalised due to dehydration. She is expected to travel to Delhi on Monday. What's DMK's Stand On Delimitation? Speculation is also growing that the DMK may consider supporting the NDA government on the proposed Delimitation Bill. The DMK on Friday said it would examine the proposed legislation before deciding its position. Party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said the Central government must first make the details of the Bill public. Speaking to IANS, Elangovan said the party had opposed the earlier Bill and would assess the new proposal based on the way it is presented. "Let us see how the Bill is presented. Without that, how can we comment? We had opposed the earlier Bill. We must first examine the form in which the new Bill is introduced, and only then can we decide," he said.

தொகுதி மறுவரையறையால் ஏற்படக்கூடிய பாதிப்புகள் குறித்து இந்தியாவிலேயே முதன் முதலில் குரல் எழுப்பியது தி.மு.க.தான்! நியாயமான மறுவரையறை என்ற கோரிக்கையுடன் அகில இந்தியத் தலைவர்களை ஒன்றிணைத்து முதன் முதலில் கூட்டம் நடத்தப்பட்டதும், சென்னையில்தான். தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானத்தின்படியும், நியாயமான தொகுதி மறுவரையறைக்கான கூட்டு நடவடிக்கைக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானங்களின்படியும், நாம் முன்வைத்த உறுதியான கோரிக்கைகள்: • நாடாளுமன்றத் தொகுதிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை உயர்த்தப்பட்டால், எக்காரணத்தைக் கொண்டும், தமிழ்நாட்டின் பங்கு தற்போதுள்ள 7.18%-ல் இருந்து குறையக் கூடாது! • 1971 மக்கள்தொகை அடிப்படையில், மாநிலங்களுக்கு இடையேயான நாடாளுமன்றப் பிரதிநிதித்துவ விகிதாசாரத்தின் அடிப்படையில் நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்டு, முன்னர் நிலைப்படுத்தப்பட்டவாறே, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் எந்தவித மாற்றமும் செய்யப்படக் கூடாது! எடுத்த இந்த இரண்டு நிலைப்பாட்டிலும் தி.மு.க. இன்றும் என்றும் உறுதியாக இருக்கிறது. இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டில் எந்த மாற்றமும் இல்லை, சமரசம் என்ற பேச்சுக்கே இடமில்லை! ஊடகங்களில் பரப்பப்படும் ஊகங்களும், முதுகுகுத்திகளின் முணுமுணுப்புகளும் எங்களது இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டை எந்த விதத்திலும் அசைத்துப் பார்க்காது. பதவிக்காகக் கொள்கையை உதறிவிட்டுச் செல்லும் மானமற்ற, நன்றிகெட்ட கூட்டத்தினர் இதனை உணர வேண்டும். தமிழ்நாட்டின் நலனைக் கழகம் ஒருபோதும் விட்டுக்கொடுக்காது. கொண்ட கொள்கையில் இருந்து தடம் மாறாது! The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation. In keeping with the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions adopted at the Joint Action Committee meeting for #FairDelimitation, we put forth two categorical demands: • If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced! • The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years! The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise! Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 27, 2026 Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday reiterated that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced under any circumstances. Stalin also repeated two key demands regarding the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states.

First, Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should remain unchanged, even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies is increased. Second, the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, which is based on the 1971 Census, should remain unchanged for another 25 years. ALSO READ: MK Stalin Rules Out DMK's Support To Delimitation Unless Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Share Remains Intact Cabinet Approves 50% Increase in Lok Sabha Seats Addressing concerns raised by southern states, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a uniform 50 per cent increase in the share of Lok Sabha seats for every state. It also approved extending the freeze on using the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the proportional strength of each state in the Lower House for another 25 years.

The Union Cabinet cleared the fresh Bill with amendments aimed at ensuring that no state loses its share of representation in the Lok Sabha compared to other states after delimitation. ALSO READ: Advantage To North States, Women's Quota Linking: Why Opposition Is Against Delimitation Bill | Key Reasons According to PTI, the government has agreed to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across all states to address concerns raised by southern states. The freeze on the existing proportional representation is expected to continue until 2051. While the NCP-SP and DMK have not announced their final positions, their statements suggest that both parties are waiting to examine the proposed legislation before making a decision. Their possible support has added a new dimension to the political debate over the Delimitation Bill.