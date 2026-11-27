A seemingly ordinary belt turned out to be concealing a prohibited sharp object at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after CISF personnel discovered a small knife hidden inside its metallic buckle during baggage screening. The passenger, who had arrived from Hong Kong, was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Raipur in Chhattisgarh when the unusual item was detected on Friday, November 27. Looks Like a Stylish Belt Buckle. Look Closer: There’s a Knife Hidden Inside! 🔍 At Delhi Airport, demonstrating exceptional alertness and professional competence, a CISF screener detected a concealed knife integrated into a passenger’s belt buckle during security screening. The passenger had arrived from Hong Kong and was scheduled to travel onward to Raipur. During X-BIS image interpretation, the screener noticed an unusual metallic object and referred the baggage for physical examination, leading to the detection of the concealed knife. This timely detection of an unusually designed prohibited item highlights the CISF screener’s alertness, keen observation and professionalism in ensuring aviation security. #CISF #AirportSecurity #ProfessionalExcellence #NationFirst @HMOIndia @CISFAirport @DDNewslive @PIB_India — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 27, 2026 X-Ray Screening Raises Suspicion According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the discovery was made when a security screener noticed an unusual metallic object while examining the passenger's baggage through an X-ray scanner. ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Connectivity: Dankaur Interchange Linking Yamuna And Eastern Peripheral Expressways To Open On Dec 25

The bag was subsequently referred for a physical examination, which revealed a pocket-sized knife concealed inside a black metallic belt buckle. The CISF shared a video of the recovery on X, showing how the sharp object was hidden within what appeared to be an ordinary belt accessory. Praising the personnel involved, the force said the detection reflected their alertness and professional competence in maintaining airport security. Why Knives Are Prohibited In Cabin Baggage The incident underscores why airport screening isn't solely focused on spotting traditional weapons. Often, personal items or everyday belongings can have objects within them that are banned from being brought into the aircraft cabin.

Knives and other sharp objects are banned from cabin luggage as they can be used to hurt passengers and crew onboard. Sharp objects may be permitted in checked baggage if they comply with airline and safety regulations, but you should pack these items safely to prevent people from being injured when the baggage is handled. What Else Should Passengers Avoid Carrying? Apart from knives, several other items are restricted in cabin baggage. These include: - Blades - utility knives, box cutters, razor blades, cleavers and pointed scissors. - Tools - hammers, drills, screwdrivers, pliers and saws. - Weapons - guns, bullets, air guns and gun replicas. - Self-defence equipment - pepper spray, mace, stun guns and tear gas. - Flammable materials - fireworks, explosives, petrol, lighter fluid. - Sports Equipment - cricket bats, golf clubs, hockey sticks, and bows and arrows. Some of these may be allowed in checked-in baggage subject to the airline's policies. Can Passengers Carry Knives In Checked-In Baggage? Knives are typically banned from carry-on bags, but they might be allowed in checked baggage depending on the airline's rules. ALSO READ: Saurav Das Stopped At Airport Over Look Out Circular Issued By Mumbai Police: Centre Tells Delhi HC Air India's baggage regulations, for instance, detail several types of knives that are not allowed in hand luggage but can be included in checked baggage. Any sharp items need to be wrapped or sheathed prior to packing. Passengers should also check the applicable regulations of their airline and destination country before travelling. The distinction between cabin and checked-in baggage is important, as permission to transport an item in checked luggage does not automatically allow passengers to carry it inside the aircraft cabin.