Saryu-Kamala Express: The new weekly Saryu-Kamala Express from Ayodhya to Nepal's Janakpur, flagged off by PM Modi and PM Balendra Shah on November 23, will begin its regular service from November 28. Train No 15595 (Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Cantt Express) will start its journey from Janakpur Dham tomorrow. On its return journey, Train No 15596 will start from Ayodhya Cantt on November 30.

- Only Indian and Nepali citizens can travel on this train . Now, you may ask why? Passengers other than Indians and Nepalis won't be permitted to travel due to the lack of an operational immigration clearance facility at Madhubani's Jaynagar railway station. According to a railway official, cited by The Indian Express, Indian and Nepali citizens only with valid identity proofs will be allowed to travel in the train.

Now ticket bookings have already started. However, here are certain points passengers must know before reserving their seats.

- The ticket price of the new Saryu-Kamala Express starts at Rs 365 for Sleeper Class, Rs 885 for AC 3-Tier Economy, Rs 965 for AC 3-Tier and Rs 1,360 for AC 2-Tier.

- To book Saryu-Kamla Express, Indian passengers can do so online via the IRCTC website or at any Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter across the country. If booking through PRS counters, valid ID proof has to be shown.

Nepal passengers can reserve their seats through the IRCTC website or mobile app, authorised online ticketing agents, and authorised service agents in the country.

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Tickets can be booked up to 60 days before you travel. Passengers need to double-check that the nationality and ID details you put in while booking match their documents.

- Passengers will have to undergo checks at Jaynagar, the last Indian station before it crosses Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel will check passengers' credentials upon arrival at the station. There will also be customs and security checks as part of the arrangements for cross-border rail travel.