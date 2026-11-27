A Delhi startup operating in NCR region, including Ghaziabad, is giving people the chance to plan their own funeral in advance, covering transport, cremation, and religious rituals. The idea is to spare grieving families from having to scramble with last-minute arrangements.

The company, Moksha Voyage, offers a full range of Hindu last rites services. It can arrange a hearse, cremation materials, priests and even post-funeral ceremonies. The business model drew attention after the company displayed its services at the India International Trade Fair.

ALSO READ: Why You Should Never Light One Diya From Another And What Ancient Scriptures Say Funeral Packages Start At Rs 6,000 Moksha Voyage is run by Namo Gange Wellness Private Limited and brings several funeral-related tasks under one roof. It can organise four people to carry the deceased, transport to the cremation ground, wood, flowers, and other puja items. The company also helps book priests and carries out the religious rituals. Support continues after the cremation, with arrangements for collecting the ashes and immersing them. Families can also get help with Shraddh ceremonies, including boat and ghat arrangements.

On its website, Moksha Voyage lists packages starting from around Rs 6,000 and going up to nearly Rs 1.5 lakh. The final price depends on the services you choose. Higher packages cover more rituals and ceremonies. Last Rites can be pre-booked by people The startup allows users to sign up for their funeral services while they are still alive. They can finalise the arrangements in advance and share their preferences for the ceremonies they want after they pass away.

The aim is to ease the practical burden on families who suddenly have to organise last rites. It could also be useful for elderly people, those living alone or anyone with limited family support. ALSO READ: CM Yogi Shoulders Mother's Bier, Bids Emotional Farewell As Funeral Procession Heads To Haridwar's Chandi Ghat How Netizens Reacted To The Initiative? The concept has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some seeing it as a practical step and others finding the idea of planning one’s own funeral unusual. “Where is society heading to? We can’t even give our elders or our departed dear ones a funeral by ourselves. Are we that busy??? I think this organisation will do well," said a user. Where is society heading to? We can't even give our elders or our departed dear ones a funeral by ourselves. Are we that busy???😡 I think this organisation will do well. — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) November 26, 2026 An individual asked, “Is this a need of our changing times, or a worrying sign of growing distance in relationships and family responsibilities? Indeed, we’ve come so far in professionalising everything that even the responsibility of a final send-off is now available as a package!" ज़िंदगी भर इंसान इस फिक्र में भागता है कि 'चार लोग क्या कहेंगे', और अब बाज़ार ने उन 'चार कंधों' की भी प्री-बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है! महज़ ₹5,999 से लेकर ₹1.5 लाख तक के पैकेज में अंतिम यात्रा का वाहन, अर्थी, पंडित, अंतिम संस्कार, अस्थि विसर्जन और श्राद्ध तक की व्यवस्था उपलब्ध है। दिल्ली के भारत अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले (IITF) में Namo Gange Wellness Private Limited की पहल 'Moksha Voyage' इन सेवाओं के साथ चर्चा में है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, 300 से अधिक लोग इसके लिए पंजीकरण करा चुके हैं। कुछ लोग तो अपनी मृत्यु से पहले ही अपनी अंतिम विदाई की व्यवस्था बुक कर रहे हैं, ताकि उनके जाने के बाद परिवार को भागदौड़ न करनी पड़े। क्या यह बदलते समय की जरूरत है या रिश्तों और पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों में आती दूरी की एक चिंताजनक तस्वीर? वाकई, हम हर चीज को प्रोफेशनल बनाने में इतने आगे निकल गए हैं कि अब अंतिम विदाई की जिम्मेदारी भी पैकेज में मिलने लगी है! — Akhilesh Hindustani (@byakhileshyadav) November 24, 2026 “It’s not just business; it’s humanity. When you lose a loved one, having someone stand beside you is the biggest comfort," a different person remarked.