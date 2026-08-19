Jagran Correspondent, Noida: The residents of several regions of Noida are forced to buy drinking water on a daily basis allegedly due to the poor water supply system. While some of the regions have been receiving dirty water, the supply in other regions has been disrupted, leading to the inconveniences. The residents have alleged that no concrete action was taken by the authorities despite complaining multiple times.

Water Supply Disrupted While providing details, the complainants claimed that they spend approximately Rs 100 to 200 on a daily basis to buy drinking water. They stated that their monthly budget has been severely affected due to spending a huge amount on water. The residents of Swarnim Vihar duplexes in Sector 82 have complained of water TDS reaching 1612, leading to multiple concerns.

Apart from this, some residential blocks in Sector 47 have been receiving dirty water with low pressure for the past several days. The residents of Sector 19 are also forced to buy drinking water due to frequent disruption in the water supply. Earlier, after Sectors 12 and 53, now complaints regarding water quality and supply have also come from Sectors 82, 47, and 19.

ALSO READ: Watch: Video Shows Noida District Hospital Guard Filling Syringes In Front Of Nurse; Both Suspended What Residents Said? Lata Verma, General Secretary, Swarnim Vihar Sector 82, asserted that the residents are forced to buy water due to these issues. "If the water at home is unusable, drinking water must be purchased. The daily expense of 100-200 rupees is taking a toll on the family budget," she stated.

While addressing the issue, RP Singh, General Manager (Water and Sewer) of the Noida Authority, stated that periodic flushing is being carried out in multiple regions. "Periodic flushing is carried out in areas with water problems. Wherever complaints are received regarding dirty water or supply, flushing will be carried out to resolve the problem," Singh stated.

Along with water, the residents of Noida also witnessed frequent power outages in the past few months, leading to the inconveniences amid the scorching heat. ALSO READ: Noida Metro Launches NCMC Service: Travel Across India’s Metros With One Card, Get QR Tickets On WhatsApp